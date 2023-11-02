Open Menu

22 More Dengue Cases Surface In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

22 more dengue cases surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) As many as 22 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,366 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, 11 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban area, six from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Chaklala Cantonment. He added that presently 50 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 36 were confirmed cases while 2,329 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered seven FIRs, issued tickets to six, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 6,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 9,421 houses and found larvae in 331 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 4,412 places, the teams found larvae at 29 sites during outdoor surveillance.

