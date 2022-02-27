22 more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 22 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with nine belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Potohar town, four from Rawal town, two from Gujjar Khan, while one of each case has arrived from Kallar Syedan, Kahutta and Murree.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Sunday,28 confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including 16 in the Institute of Urology, eight in the Fauji Foundation and four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, seven stable and 20 on double oxygen support.

Around 4,561,033 people, including 44,640 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,308 samples were collected, out of which 1,286 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal urged the residents to jab themselves as the vaccination was the only solution for protection against the fatal virus.

He said free of cost vaccination was being provided to the residents at their doorstep.