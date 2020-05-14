22 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 500 as 22 new cases reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 500 as 22 new cases reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department data received here, out of 515 confirmed coronavirus cases, more than 264 affected persons have so far been recovered while 240 were still active patients.

The provincial health department officials informed that majority of active patients was being isolated at their residences while rest of them were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

