22 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 08:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 22 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 578 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 218 while 28,653 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 214 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

