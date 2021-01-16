22 more tested Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :About 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18537 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 483613 people were screened for the virus till Jan 15.

As many as 18060 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 190 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.