22 more tested covid positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :About 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19269 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 622731 people were screened for the virus till March 17 out of which 22 more were reported positive.

As many as 18908 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.