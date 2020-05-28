UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:31 PM

22 more tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

The district health authorities have diagnosed 22 more cornavirus positive cases in Hyderabad, taking tally to 723 including 345 active cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 22 more cornavirus positive cases in Hyderabad, taking tally to 723 including 345 active cases.

According to the figures issues by the health authorities here on Thursday, as many as 345 infected people were in isolation including 274 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 29 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 16 in Liaquat University Hospital, 13 in Isra Hospital, six in Government Kohsar Hospital, five in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi and one each in SIUT and NICH, Karachi.

As many as 342 people have recovered so far in the district from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad From Government

Recent Stories

PIA airbus A320's 'Cockpit Voice Recorder' recover ..

4 minutes ago

US deaths top 100,000 as countries reimpose distan ..

4 minutes ago

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

9 minutes ago

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job ..

9 minutes ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

2 hours ago

Echo of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.