22 more tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 22 more cornavirus positive cases in Hyderabad, taking tally to 723 including 345 active cases.

According to the figures issues by the health authorities here on Thursday, as many as 345 infected people were in isolation including 274 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 29 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 16 in Liaquat University Hospital, 13 in Isra Hospital, six in Government Kohsar Hospital, five in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi and one each in SIUT and NICH, Karachi.

As many as 342 people have recovered so far in the district from COVID-19.