22 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 22 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson here on Saturday, 493 corona virus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 142, while 28,917 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 138 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.