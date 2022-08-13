UrduPoint.com

22 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 08:46 PM

22 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 22 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 22 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson here on Saturday, 493 corona virus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 142, while 28,917 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 138 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government

Recent Stories

Police launches drive against illegal use of poli ..

Police launches drive against illegal use of police lights, tinted windows

3 minutes ago
 Over 8.86m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.86m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 42 candidates file nominations for by-election

42 candidates file nominations for by-election

3 minutes ago
 SU extends summer vacation due to heavy monsoon ra ..

SU extends summer vacation due to heavy monsoon rains

3 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira reaffirms to make Pakistan welfa ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira reaffirms to make Pakistan welfare state

31 minutes ago
 Hundreds of animal died due to Lumpy Skin outbreak ..

Hundreds of animal died due to Lumpy Skin outbreak in Hazara region

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.