22 nanbais arrested for selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar has accelerated crackdown against those nanbais (bread-makers) selling under-weight roti and 22 persons were arrested on Friday and shifted to jail for a period of 15 days.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AACs) Headquarters Islahuddin checked the weight of roti at various nanbais shop at Bacha Khan Chowk, Jinnah Park, G.T. Road and other localities at Hashtnagri.

The AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Rizwana Dar conducted checking in different markets of Hayatabad while AAC Town-II Mina Zahir inspected nanbasis shops in Regi areas and AAC Asif Iqbal carried out checking in different localities of Town-IV.

During the checking, the officials of the district administration arrested 22 nanbais for selling under-weight roti and shifted them to jail for 15 days.