22 Nanbais arrested for violating new price rate in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration, during crackdown against profiteer Nanbais, arrested 22 who were violating official price list, said an official of administration here on Saturday.

The district administration after successful talks with Nanbai Association had fixed a new price of 190 Grams Roti (bread) at Rs 15.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar checked different markets in Hayatabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-III Sara Tawab Umer raided on different Nanbai shops on University road, sadder and Additional Assistant Commissioner Asif Iqbal checked Kohat road, inside the city and Warsak road.

They arrested 22 profiteers selling breads on increase prices. They said that action would be taken against those violating the government price list.

Earlier, during a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, President Nanbai Association Haji Iqbal and General Secretary Haleem Sheikh Mohmand demanded that the weight of baked roti should be 175 gram.

They also demanded subsidy on gas and flour. And if the government is unable to give subsidy then the permission should be given to reduce the weight of roti. They said the association would continue strike if the government take notice against them.