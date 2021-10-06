22 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

As many as 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,052 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,052 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,156,194 people were screened for the virus till October 6 on which 22 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,549 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.