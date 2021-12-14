UrduPoint.com

22 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:21 PM

22 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 22 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which, 14 confirmed cases reported from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 22 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which, 14 confirmed cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that two dengue patients were reported from Faisalabad and one each from Multan, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura. He said that so far this year, 158 deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab.

He said that 26,057 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 18,381 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 266 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which, 215 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 51 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 300,547 indoor locations and 59,461 outdoor locations were checked across the province while larvae were destroyed from 76 locations.

In Lahore 40,107 indoor places and 6,325 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 75 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Toba Tek Singh All From

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle E ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle East

10 minutes ago
 Putin Told Macron's About Violations of Obligation ..

Putin Told Macron's About Violations of Obligations on Refugees by Poland, Balti ..

4 minutes ago
 Congress to avert calamitous US debt default

Congress to avert calamitous US debt default

4 minutes ago
 Citrus expo at University of Agriculture Faisalaba ..

Citrus expo at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends four planeloads, 115 trucks of reli ..

Pakistan sends four planeloads, 115 trucks of relief goods to Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society ..

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society fraud accused

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.