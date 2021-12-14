22 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 22 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which, 14 confirmed cases reported from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 22 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which, 14 confirmed cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that two dengue patients were reported from Faisalabad and one each from Multan, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura. He said that so far this year, 158 deaths due to dengue fever have been reported from all over Punjab.

He said that 26,057 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province while 18,381 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore and a total of 266 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which, 215 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 51 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 300,547 indoor locations and 59,461 outdoor locations were checked across the province while larvae were destroyed from 76 locations.

In Lahore 40,107 indoor places and 6,325 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 75 positive containers were destroyed.