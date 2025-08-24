Open Menu

22 Newly Constructed Police Stations Handed Over To Lahore Police

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

22 newly constructed police stations handed over to Lahore Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The 22 police stations constructed by the government were handed over to the Lahore Police.

During Mohsin Naqvi's tenure, a project to upgrade all police stations in Punjab was started

and 36 smart police stations were to be built in Punjab, while the maximum number of 22 smart police stations was built in Lahore.

The buildings of smart police stations in Lahore were built on the basis of modern architecture.

The smart police stations include Johar Town, Samanabad, Nawan Kot, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Lohari Gate, Kot Lakhpat, Batapur police station, Sherakot, Wahdat Colony, Sundar, Shafiqabad, Harbanspura. In addition, Nawab Town, Nishtar Colony, Islampura, Sanda, Shahdara and Shadbagh police stations are also included.

According to police official sources, the buildings of the police stations will be made functional in the next few days.

