22 Officers Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:31 PM

22 officers promoted

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted and transferred 22 Officers consequent upon their promotion to post of PMS BS-17

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has posted and transferred 22 Officers consequent upon their promotion to post of PMS BS-17.

Mina Zahir has been posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar, Asif Iqbal has been posted as AAC, Peshawar, Muhammad Ilyas as AAC, Charsadda, Muhmmad Riaz as Assistant To Commissioner (Rev), Mardan, Zahid Younis as AAC, Swabi, Shahabud Din as AAC Kohat, Muhmmad Jawad as AAC, Swat, Sher Ali Khan as Assistant to Commissioner (Rev) Malakand Division, Naimatullah as AAC Swat, Munawar Shah as AAC Buner.

Similarly, Abdul Wali AAC as AAC, Dir Upper, Younas Khan as AAC Dir Lower, Umar Khaitab as AAC Bannu , Allah Noor as AAC Buner, Muhmmad Ayub as AAC Hangu, Rashid Ali as AAC Thal, Mehran Ilyas as AAC Karak, Amin-ul-Hassan as AAC Abbottabad, Munir Ahmad as AAC Malakand, Muhammad Yousaf, Section Officer Social Welfare Department as AAC (Rev) Tank, Amin ullah Section Officer sports Department as AAC-II (Sarai Naurang) Lakki Marwat and Jehanzeb AAC has been posted as AAC Mardan.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Thursday.

