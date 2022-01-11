22 Omicron cases confirmed in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 22 cases of Omicron variant were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far out of which 19 were reported from the provincial capital Peshawar.

However, none of them are under treatment in the hospital.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was informed on Tuesday during a meeting on Coronavirus.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash and other higher authorities of the health department also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed regarding arrangements made by the Health Department for combating the Omicron variant beside the capacity of hospitals and progress made in the head of Corona vaccination so far.

The meeting was told that the overall Corona situation in the province is under control and the Corona positivity ratio is ranging from 0.3% to 0.

6%.

The participants were informed that 10000 tests are conducted on daily basis in province while sufficient facilities are available in the hospitals, Furthermore, so far over 23.5 million people have been vaccinated against Corona and the vaccination of 10.3 million people has been completed while 9.1 million have taken the second dose of the vaccine. Similarly, 60% of children over 12 years old have been vaccinated.

The meeting was told that steps by the health department for expediting the pace of vaccination are continued and regular meetings are being held with district administration and district health officers to review progress on them.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed further expediting of the vaccination process and preparing a realistic plan to achieve 100% vaccination target. He directed special focus on Corona vaccination in the rural areas of the provincial metropolis.