UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Outlaws Arrested; Cash, Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

22 outlaws arrested; cash, narcotics recovered

Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 22 outlaws including a house maid and recovered cash, stolen motorbikes, narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 22 outlaws including a house maid and recovered cash, stolen motorbikes, narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Aqeela Naqvi, arrested a house maid identified as Maria and recovered Rs. 1,10,000 from her possession. Police registered a case against him and started investigation, a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Karachi company police arrested two bike lifters namely Haroon, Zakar and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Saqib Ali and recovered one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

While Kohsar police arrested Palwas Masih and recovered 12 liter alcohol from him and Golar police arrested an accused Mubarak Shah and recovered 30 liter alcohol.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Naseer and Tariq Khan and recovered 220 gram heroin from their possession whereas Industrial-Area police arrested an accused namely Umair and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested another accused Tariq Khan for having 135 gram heroin while Shamas Colony police arrested Faryad Bashrat and Muslim Khan and recovered 10 liter alcohol and 110 gram hashish from their possession.

Shehzad Town police arrested Maghloob Hussain and recovered 150 gram heroin and Koral police apprehended an accused Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During special crackdown during the last 24 hours, Islamabad police also nabbed eight proclaimed offenders from various places.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company Saqib Ali Muslim From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.