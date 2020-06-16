22 outlaws arrested; cash, narcotics recovered

Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 22 outlaws including a house maid and recovered cash, stolen motorbikes, narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Aqeela Naqvi, arrested a house maid identified as Maria and recovered Rs. 1,10,000 from her possession. Police registered a case against him and started investigation, a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Karachi company police arrested two bike lifters namely Haroon, Zakar and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Saqib Ali and recovered one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

While Kohsar police arrested Palwas Masih and recovered 12 liter alcohol from him and Golar police arrested an accused Mubarak Shah and recovered 30 liter alcohol.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Naseer and Tariq Khan and recovered 220 gram heroin from their possession whereas Industrial-Area police arrested an accused namely Umair and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested another accused Tariq Khan for having 135 gram heroin while Shamas Colony police arrested Faryad Bashrat and Muslim Khan and recovered 10 liter alcohol and 110 gram hashish from their possession.

Shehzad Town police arrested Maghloob Hussain and recovered 150 gram heroin and Koral police apprehended an accused Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During special crackdown during the last 24 hours, Islamabad police also nabbed eight proclaimed offenders from various places.