22 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) arrested 22 outlaws including six professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

According to ICP spokesman, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Munir Ahmed and recovered 480 grams of hashish from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Manan Jameel involved in illegal gas refilling.

The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Irshad Ahmed involved in illegal gas refilling.

The Industrial Area police team also arrested an accused namely Altaf Hussain and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Dost Muhammad and Nadeem Khan and recovered one iron punch and 1,110 grams of hashish from their possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Azhar and recovered one iron punch from his possession, while the police team also arrested two accused namely Nasrullah and Muhammad Sher involved in illegal gas refilling and petrol selling.

Moreover, The Humak police team arrested two accused namely Abid Ali and Nasir Ali and recovered one 30-bore pistol and 307 gram heroin from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Ghulam Hussain and recovered one 12-bore gun from his possession.

Furthermore, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sarfraz and Shakeel and recovered 380 grams of heroin and 25 litres of liquor from their possession, while the police team arrested two accused namely Tasawar Hussain and Shahid Rehman involved in illegally selling petrol and gas refilling.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended six professional beggars.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.