22 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 22 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 22 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
A public relation officer told APP, on the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the ICT Police Secretariat, Karachi Company, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna and Shahzad Town police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 14 accused, he said.
He said police teams also recovered 2390-gram hashish, 30 liters liquor, 1575-gram heroin and 07 pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, eight absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.
DIG, Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
He said protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants
Date to en-cash withdrawn prize bonds extended up to Dec 31
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country
DC directs action against increase of essential commodities
Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala
AC visits Loralai public library
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case
Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safe City Islamabad issues over 1,400 E-Challans in September4 minutes ago
-
Kiyani urges PTI to respect laws of country4 minutes ago
-
DC directs action against increase of essential commodities4 minutes ago
-
Secretary P&D lauds development activities under SFERP4 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian20 minutes ago
-
Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala20 minutes ago
-
AC visits Loralai public library17 minutes ago
-
Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah17 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case17 minutes ago
-
Road safety workshop held for school students17 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priority; DIG Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
GB CM announces relief package for Astore flood victims4 minutes ago