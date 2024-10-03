Open Menu

22 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 22 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 22 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP, on the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Secretariat, Karachi Company, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna and Shahzad Town police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 14 accused, he said.

He said police teams also recovered 2390-gram hashish, 30 liters liquor, 1575-gram heroin and 07 pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, eight absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

DIG, Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

He said protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

