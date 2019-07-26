22 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Police arrested 22 outlaws here during the past 24 hours and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said Thursday that the teams conducted various areas and arrested 22 outlaws including proclaimed offenders and drug traffickers.The teams recovered 4 pistols,2 guns, 5.165 kgs chars and 15 litres liquor from their possession.

Police locked the accused behind the bars for further investigation.