22 Outlaws Held In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Islamabad police have arrested 22 criminals from different areas of the city during last 48 hours and recovered narcotics, weapons along with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 )

A team of Koral police apprehended seven accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons from different areas. The accused were identified as Asif Tufail, Naveed Faisal, Abid Ali, Babar, Shehbaz, Saif ul Haq and Iqbal Khan. Police recovered 310 gram heroin, 810 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession, said a news release on Monday.

Bhara Kahu and Noon police teams arrested two accused during snap checking namely Ziafat and Hiddayat and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Likewise, Shehzad Town and Koral police teams arrested two accused namely Sultan and Syed Khawar for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, Ramna and Lohi Bher police teams arrested three accused namely Abdul Jabbar, Wajid Mehmood and Naveed Ahmed involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapon and recovered 110 gram heroin, 1060 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Khanna and Sihala police teams arrested two accused namely Muhammad Anees and Nouman and recovered one 32 bore revolver and 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Furthermore, Karachi Company and Golra police teams arrested two accused namely Asif who is allegedly involved in selling liquor and Waqas for possessing illegal weapon and recovered 10 liters liquor and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Zaheer ud Din and recovered one SMG and Kalashnikov with ammunition from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.

