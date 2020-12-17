UrduPoint.com
22 Outlaws Including 2 POs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police Thursday said it arrested 22 outlaws including two proclaimed offender (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams arrested two proclaimed offender and 13 drug-pushers besides recovering 5-kilogram hashish, 140-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 1,520 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested three persons and recovered five pistols from them.

The police also arrested a kite-dealer and recovered more than 300 kites form him.

