22 outlaws including 2 POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police Thursday said it arrested 22 outlaws including two proclaimed offender (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams arrested two proclaimed offender and 13 drug-pushers besides recovering 5-kilogram hashish, 140-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 1,520 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested three persons and recovered five pistols from them.

The police also arrested a kite-dealer and recovered more than 300 kites form him.