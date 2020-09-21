UrduPoint.com
22 Outlaws Including Nine POs Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:16 PM

22 outlaws including nine POs held

Islamabad Police Monday arrested 22 outlaws including nine proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

According to details, Tarnol police arrested accused Umer Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested a Filipino Liezal Tolentino residing illegally in the country.

Aabpara police arrested accused Arshad for handling beggars while Golra police nabbed Adil for his alleged involvement in theft case. Shailmar police arrested Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested Gulraiz Masih and recovered 50 liter alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Arshad Khan and recovered 430 gram heroin from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested Waqas Ali and Adnan and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession. Khanna police arrested Farzand and Naqash Masih and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Shaoor and recovered 20 liter alcohol from him. Koral police apprehended accused Mushtaq involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, nine proclaimed offenders were nabbed wanted to police in various crime cases.

