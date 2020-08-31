UrduPoint.com
22 Outlaws Including Seven POs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:33 PM

Islamabad police arrested 22 outlaws and recovered stolen motorbikes, hashish, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad police arrested 22 outlaws and recovered stolen motorbikes, hashish, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Kohsar police team arrested two persons Ali Raza and Adil involved in cheating people after impersonating themselves as government servants while police team apprehended two bike lifters namely Hanook Masih and Aamir and recovered a stolen motorbike from them.

Golra police arrested two accused Ahmed Ali and Athar Ali for facilitating proclaimed offenders while police team arrested accused Bilal Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Akash and recovered 30 liters wine from him.

A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) apprehended a bootlegger namely Roohdad Masih and recovered 60 liters alcohol, empty bottles and stickers from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Waris Khan and recovered 2.670 kilogram hashish from him., Secretariat police arrested accused Faizan and recovered 127 gram hashish from him.

Ramana police arrested two accused Sulman and Aziz-Ur-Rehman and recovered motorbike from them, while police team arrested a drug peddler namely Faiz Ali for having 120 gram hashish.

Koral police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Ismail. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special searching in the city, police also nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.

