22 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders held

Islamabad Police have arrested 22 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen truck, narcotics, wine, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 22 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen truck, narcotics, wine, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially drug pushers. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested Abdul Majeed and recovered stolen truck from him. it also arrested accused Muhammad Ghazanfar and recovered 300 gram hashish from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Naveed Masih and recovered 14 bottles wine from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Naveed Masih and recovered one dagger from him. Golra police arrested accused Nadeem Rabani and recovered 130 gram heroin from him. Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Saleem and recovered 165 gram heroine from him.

Shams colony police arrested two accused Afzal Khan and Amjad Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Koral police arrested 03 accused Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Abrar and Hasnain Akhtair and recovered 1.200 kilogram hashish from their possession. Sihala police arrested 03 accused Akram-Ullah, Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Arshad and recovered 2.660 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. Furthermore police also arrested seven proclaimed offender from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.