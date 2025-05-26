Open Menu

22 Outlaws Including Six Absconders Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Karachi Company, Shalimar, Golra, Phulgran, Shehzad Town, Bani Gala, Khanna, Tarnol, and Nilore police stations arrested 14 individuals involved in various criminal activities on Monday and recovered 2,250 grams of hashish, 810 grams of heroin, 330 grams of ice, 21 bottles of liquor, and 10 pistols from their possession

A public relations officer told APP that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

He said that in a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested six criminals.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified its crackdown on crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He said the Islamabad Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, adding that no one will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring safety and maintaining law and order remains the department’s top priority./APP-rzr-mkz

