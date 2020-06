22 Passenger vehicles impounded for violation of coronavirus SOPs

District administration impounded 22 passenger vehicles on violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration impounded 22 passenger vehicles on violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

According to official sources, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Ahmed Raza inspected various passenger vehicles and impounded 22 vehicles for ignoring SOPs pertaining to COVID-19. He also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on vehicles.