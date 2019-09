HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :A passenger coach Sunday overturned on M-9 Motorway near Jamshoro toll plaza leaving 22 passengers injured.

According to the police, the speedy coach heading towards Sukkur from Karachi.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jasmhoro.

The injured people reportedly belong to Karachi and Sukkur.