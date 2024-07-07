22 peons working under single Assistant Director in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) As many as 22 peons are working under the administrative control of one Assistant Director in a subordinate government department of the province, Chief Minister Balochistan was told in a meeting held here at CM Secretariat the other day.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti was told that there are 22 peons recruited in previous government who are working under one Assistant Director in Environmental Protection Agency and drawing salaries.

Besides, he was briefed about the number of ghost employees not performing duties and causing massive loss to the national exchequer.

The chief minister upon revelation directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against those causing loss to the national kitty.

It merits mentioning here that Balochistan is marred with the issues of ghost employees, extra recruitment and trend of not attending offices.

Expressing his annoyance over unnecessary recruitment and prevailing trend of not performing diligently in the government offices, the CM said, "Unnecessary recruitments were made in the past, this trend will be discouraged at any cost.

Most employees are not willing to perform their duties and demand salaries while sitting at home." remarked Bugti.

He underlined the need for reform in government sector recruitment, stating, "Improving service rules and enforcing a system of rewards and punishments is necessary."

The chief minister ordered the Services and General Administration Department to draft comprehensive regulations for government employees.

“Immediate action and dismissal of slackers are essential for a system of rewards and punishments.,” CM Bugti further stressed.

