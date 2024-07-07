22 Peons Working Under Single Assistant Director In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 09:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) As many as 22 peons are working under the administrative control of one Assistant Director in a subordinate government department of the province, Chief Minister Balochistan was told in a meeting held here at CM Secretariat the other day.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti was told that there are 22 peons recruited in previous government who are working under one Assistant Director in Environmental Protection Agency and drawing salaries.
Besides, he was briefed about the number of ghost employees not performing duties and causing massive loss to the national exchequer.
The chief minister upon revelation directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against those causing loss to the national kitty.
It merits mentioning here that Balochistan is marred with the issues of ghost employees, extra recruitment and trend of not attending offices.
Expressing his annoyance over unnecessary recruitment and prevailing trend of not performing diligently in the government offices, the CM said, "Unnecessary recruitments were made in the past, this trend will be discouraged at any cost.
Most employees are not willing to perform their duties and demand salaries while sitting at home." remarked Bugti.
He underlined the need for reform in government sector recruitment, stating, "Improving service rules and enforcing a system of rewards and punishments is necessary."
The chief minister ordered the Services and General Administration Department to draft comprehensive regulations for government employees.
“Immediate action and dismissal of slackers are essential for a system of rewards and punishments.,” CM Bugti further stressed.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI to arrange IT courses to empower millions of youngsters: Naeem ur Rehman11 minutes ago
-
Career counselling seminar inspires AJK students21 minutes ago
-
WASA to place water tankers for people in Muharram21 minutes ago
-
CTP devises comprehensive traffic plan for Muharram31 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Narwala Road drain starts31 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police finalize security arrangements for Muharram41 minutes ago
-
CPO pledges foolproof security for Muharram41 minutes ago
-
Teenager boy drowned in canal41 minutes ago
-
President calls for shunning differences; promotion of national unity, interfaith harmony51 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws including 29 absconders, POs held, narcotics recovered51 minutes ago
-
Over 6,000 cops to be deployed for Muharram ul Haram51 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for reforms in education, health sectors1 hour ago