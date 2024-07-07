Open Menu

22 Peons Working Under Single Assistant Director In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 09:20 PM

22 peons working under single Assistant Director in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) As many as 22 peons are working under the administrative control of one Assistant Director in a subordinate government department of the province, Chief Minister Balochistan was told in a meeting held here at CM Secretariat the other day.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti was told that there are 22 peons recruited in previous government who are working under one Assistant Director in Environmental Protection Agency and drawing salaries.

Besides, he was briefed about the number of ghost employees not performing duties and causing massive loss to the national exchequer.

The chief minister upon revelation directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against those causing loss to the national kitty.

It merits mentioning here that Balochistan is marred with the issues of ghost employees, extra recruitment and trend of not attending offices.

Expressing his annoyance over unnecessary recruitment and prevailing trend of not performing diligently in the government offices, the CM said, "Unnecessary recruitments were made in the past, this trend will be discouraged at any cost.

Most employees are not willing to perform their duties and demand salaries while sitting at home." remarked Bugti.

He underlined the need for reform in government sector recruitment, stating, "Improving service rules and enforcing a system of rewards and punishments is necessary."

The chief minister ordered the Services and General Administration Department to draft comprehensive regulations for government employees.

“Immediate action and dismissal of slackers are essential for a system of rewards and punishments.,” CM Bugti further stressed.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

22 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

22 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

22 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

22 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

22 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

23 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

23 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

23 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

23 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan