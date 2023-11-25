22 people rescued, 4 floors cleared: DC East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) District East Altaf Shaikh has said that 22 people have been rescued and shifted to Jinnah Hospital in the wake of a fire erupted in a shopping mall of the district.

He said, "Four floors of the shopping mall have been cleared and 5th and 6th floors were being cleared."

He further said, "Hospital sources have confirmed the deaths of seven people."