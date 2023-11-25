Open Menu

22 People Rescued, 4 Floors Cleared: DC East

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

22 people rescued, 4 floors cleared: DC East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) District East Altaf Shaikh has said that 22 people have been rescued and shifted to Jinnah Hospital in the wake of a fire erupted in a shopping mall of the district.

He said, "Four floors of the shopping mall have been cleared and 5th and 6th floors were being cleared."

He further said, "Hospital sources have confirmed the deaths of seven people."

Related Topics

Fire

Recent Stories

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

5 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

14 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

14 hours ago
Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

14 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

15 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

15 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

15 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan