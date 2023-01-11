UrduPoint.com

22 People Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:08 PM

The district administration shifted 22 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that 13 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, seven from Jhang road and Narwala chowk�and two persons were picked from Sargodha Road and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.

