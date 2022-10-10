UrduPoint.com

22 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 09:38 PM

22 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration has shifted 22 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that 13 persons were picked from Chowk Clock Tower, 4 from D-Ground, 2 from Abdullah Pur, 2 from Pahariwali Ground and one from Satiana Road and shifted them to shelter home.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that 13 persons were picked from Chowk Clock Tower, 4 from D-Ground, 2 from Abdullah Pur, 2 from Pahariwali Ground and one from Satiana Road and shifted them to shelter home.

He said that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with dinner.

Three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were provided for free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green belts or other open area so that they could spend their night with dignity and respect in shelter home, he added.

