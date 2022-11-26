UrduPoint.com

22 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

22 people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 22 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 24 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that these people were picked from Tata Bazaar, D-Type Chowk, Sammundri Road, Clock Tower Chowk, etc.

and shifted them to shelter home city terminal.

He said that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night there but they were also served with food.

The vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were providing free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green belts or other open areas so that they could spend their night with dignity and respect in shelter home, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vehicles Road From Tata

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

1 hour ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

4 hours ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

5 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.