22 people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has shifted 22 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during last 24 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that these people were picked from Tata Bazaar, D-Type Chowk, Sammundri Road, Clock Tower Chowk, etc.

and shifted them to shelter home city terminal.

He said that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night there but they were also served with food.

The vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were providing free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths, green belts or other open areas so that they could spend their night with dignity and respect in shelter home, he added.