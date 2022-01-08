22 persons died amid snowstorm in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast 22 persons died, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall and stuck in their vehicles on Kuldana road towards Abbottabad.

According to a district administration spokesman, due to heavy snowfall and heavy traffic jam, several vehicles got stuck on Kuldana road after 11:00pm on Friday night.

Rescue-1122 launched an operation to rescue the stranded tourists and a large number of citizens were evacuated safely.

He informed that those who lost their lives were identified as Zahid son of Zahoor, 27 years, resident of Kamalabad, travelling in a Carry Bolan, Ishfaq s/o Younis,31y, r/o Gujranwala and Maroof s/o Ashraf, 31y, r/o Lahore with an unknown person, 30y, travelling in a car LEA-9312, Naveed Iqbal s/o Muraqab Khan (ASI Islamabad Police) 49y, r/o Islamabad his wife 43y, four daughters and two sons, travelling in a car bearing registration number 483, Sohail Khan s/o Fazal Khan, 27y, r/o Mardan, Asad s/o Zaman Shah, 22y, r/o Mardan, M Bilal s/o Ghaffar, 21y, r/o Mardan, M Bilal Hussain s/o Syed Ghous Khan, 24y, r/o Karachi, in car with registration number VXR NG-424, M Shahzad s/o Ismail, 46y, r/o Rawalpindi, his wife 35y, two sons and two unknown persons.

He said there was no vehicle stranded on Murree Expressway as all the vehicles trapped on Expressway were evacuated.