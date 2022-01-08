UrduPoint.com

22 Persons Died Amid Snowstorm In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

22 persons died amid snowstorm in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast 22 persons died, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall and stuck in their vehicles on Kuldana road towards Abbottabad.

According to a district administration spokesman, due to heavy snowfall and heavy traffic jam, several vehicles got stuck on Kuldana road after 11:00pm on Friday night.

Rescue-1122 launched an operation to rescue the stranded tourists and a large number of citizens were evacuated safely.

He informed that those who lost their lives were identified as Zahid son of Zahoor, 27 years, resident of Kamalabad, travelling in a Carry Bolan, Ishfaq s/o Younis,31y, r/o Gujranwala and Maroof s/o Ashraf, 31y, r/o Lahore with an unknown person, 30y, travelling in a car LEA-9312, Naveed Iqbal s/o Muraqab Khan (ASI Islamabad Police) 49y, r/o Islamabad his wife 43y, four daughters and two sons, travelling in a car bearing registration number 483, Sohail Khan s/o Fazal Khan, 27y, r/o Mardan, Asad s/o Zaman Shah, 22y, r/o Mardan, M Bilal s/o Ghaffar, 21y, r/o Mardan, M Bilal Hussain s/o Syed Ghous Khan, 24y, r/o Karachi, in car with registration number VXR NG-424, M Shahzad s/o Ismail, 46y, r/o Rawalpindi, his wife 35y, two sons and two unknown persons.

He said there was no vehicle stranded on Murree Expressway as all the vehicles trapped on Expressway were evacuated.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Police Abbottabad Murree Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Died Wife Traffic Mardan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bolan Sohail Khan All

Recent Stories

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

18 seconds ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

3 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.