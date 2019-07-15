UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Persons Went Missing As Flood Sweeps Village In Neelum Valley

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:13 PM

22 persons went missing as flood sweeps village in Neelum Valley

At least 22 people have gone missing and many others injured when a flash flood in rainy nullah swept away a village in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sunday night.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 22 people have gone missing and many others injured when a flash flood in rainy nullah swept away a village in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sunday night.

Director SDMA, Raja Sajjad Ahmad said that heavy rain caused flood in Leswa Nullh, a tributary of Neelum river, which turned towards the nearby village and swept away the whole village including 150 houses, 40 shops, 3 mosques, a basic health unit (BHU), 12 vehicles and number of motorbikes.

The affected people include 11 persons of a preaching party, stayed in a mosque, nine villagers and two employees of Frontier Works organization (FWO), Sajjad added while giving details of the losses.

The rescue operation was started in morning by local administration with support of army after getting information and 150 affected families and 5 injured have been shifted to a safer place while SDMA had also sent a team in the area latter, the official added.

Rescue workers started search for the bodies of people swept in flood but till the filling of news no body was recovered.

Relief goods comprising tents, foods items and other household items was being sent in the area from Muzaffarabad with a team of workers and medical assistance, he said.

Related Topics

Injured Army Flood Vehicles Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Mosque From FWO

Recent Stories

Over Rs 40 billion earmarked for agri sector devel ..

21 seconds ago

Dollar gains 16 paisa in interbank

3 minutes ago

Court extends Zardari’s judicial remand for 14 d ..

9 minutes ago

Plastic exports up 31 pc in 11 months

3 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawa ..

3 minutes ago

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.