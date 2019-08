The Fesco caught 22 people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Fesco caught 22 people involved in electricity theft.

The police on Wednesday said the Fesco conducted raids in Satellite Town, Al- Fazal Town, Naseerpur Kalan, Old Bhalwal, Chak Sahno, Thatti Raju and other areas. The officials caught 22 pilferers, including Haris, Faisal Mehmood, Arshed, Muhammad Sarwar, Masood, Ramzan, Waqar ul Hassan, Sheraz, Mukhtar ETC.