22 pilferers caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Fesco claimed to have caught 22 pilferers during raids on Tuesday.

A Fesco spokesman said the task force conducted surprise checking in various parts of the region and unearthed power theft at 22 points.

The pilferers were stealing electricity direct from main lines.

The teams removed meters and imposed a fine of Rs.1.823 million by issuing themdetection bills of 135,191 units, he added.