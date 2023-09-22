22 pilferers held on 16th day of operation in LESCO region

On the 16th day of anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) got arrested 22 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 618 connections in all circles, the company’s spokesman confirmed to the media here Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :On the 16th day of anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) got arrested 22 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 618 connections in all circles, the company’s spokesman confirmed to the media here Friday.

He said that FIR [first information report] applications against 616 electricity thieves had been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 239 cases were registered and 22 accused arrested.

Among detected connections included one industrial, three agricultural, 18 commercial and 596 domestic categories and supply to all of them had been disconnected, he said, asserting that all electricity pilferers had also been charged a total of 1,373,599 detection units worth Rs 64.065 million.

Sharing further details, the spokesman said that 115,000 detection units of Rs 4.830 million were charged to an industrial connection Dewa Foods in Karol Ghaati area, 54,753 detection units of Rs 1.

533 million to a customer pilfering electricity in Hadiyara area, 15,000 units worth Rs 480,000 to a pilferer in Okara, 2,628 detection units bill amounting to Rs 1.3 million to another electricity thief in Shahdara, and 23,000 detection units of Rs 1.2 million to a customer stealing electricity in Ferozwala.

The spokesman mentioned that during 16 days of anti-power theft operations, LESCO detected pilferage on a total of 7,172 connections in its domain.

The company also submitted FIR applications against 6,525 electricity pilferers, out of which 5,478 FIRs were registered and 443 accused arrested so far. All electricity pilferers had been charged an accumulative bill of Rs 694.230 million against 15,939,064 detection units.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations, he maintained.