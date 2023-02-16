UrduPoint.com

22 Police Officers Transferred In A Major Reshuffle In KP Police

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a major reshuffle of police officers including District Police Officer (DPOs) issued the orders of the transfer/posting of 22 officers, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

According to the notification, Mr. Irfan Tariq PSP (BS-19) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra has transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant Elite Force, KP while Mr Imran Shahid PSP (BS19) DPO Haripur has been closed to CPO for further posting.

Mr. Zahoor Babar (PSP) BS-18 SSP Coordination Capital City Police (CCP) Peshawar has been posted as new DPO Mansehra while Mr. Abdul Rasheed PSP (BS-18) DPO Mohmand has been put at the disposal of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) KP, Mr Tariq Sohail PSP (BS-18) DPO Upper Dir has also been put at the disposal of CTD KP, Mohammad Omar Khan (PSP (BS-18) DPO Nowshera has been posted as DPO Haripur.

Furthermore, Mr. Muhammad Imran PSP (BS-18) DPO Shangla has been transferred and posted at Kurram replacing Abdul Samad Khan PP (BS-18), who has been put at the disposal of Commandant Elite Force KP, Mr Ikram Ullah PSP (BS-18) DPO Dir Lower has been transferred and posted as DPO Lower Chitral, Mr. Nasir Mahmood PSP (BS-18) DPO Lower Chitral has also been transferred and posted as DPO Nowhera, Mr.

Tariq Iqbal PP (BS-18) SSP RRF Peshawar Region as DPO Lower Dir, Mr. Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada PP (BS-18) DPO Charsadda has been transferred and posted as DPO Shangla while Mr. Muhammad Arif PP (BS-18) Director Police school of Explosives Handling, Nowshera has been transferred and posted as DPO Charsadda, Mr Mohammad Ayaz PP (BS-18) who was posted as Additional SP Haripur has been posted as DPO Mohmand, Mr Mushtaq Ahmad PP (BS-18) SP Investigation Lower Dir has been posted as DPO Upper Dir, Mr Muhammad Khalid PP (BS-18) SP Investigation Lower Chitral has been transferred and posted as DPO Upper Kohistan.

Similarly, Mr. Tahir Iqbal PP (BS-18) DPO Upper Kohistan has been put at the disposal of CTD KP, Mr. Muhammad Ishtiaq PP (BS-18) SP Investigation Abbottabad has also been transferred and posted as DPO Lower Kohistan, Mr Tariq Mahmood (PP (BS-18) DPO Lower Kohistan has also been put at the disposal of CTD KP, Mr Nazir Khan PP (BS-18) DPO Orakzai has been transferred and posted as DPO Bajaur while Mr Nazir Ahmad PP (BS-18) SP CTD Hazara Region has been posted as DPO Orakzai, Shaukat Ali PP (BS-18) DPO Bajaur has been posted as Director Police School of Explosives Handling Nowshera.

