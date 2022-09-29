UrduPoint.com

22 Policemen Punished

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 22 policemen were punished on various charges, including misconduct, corruption, negligence and absence from duty, here on Thursday.

CPO Umar Saeed Malik issued orders for dismissal of a constable, Naveed Ahmed, from service over long absence from duty besides proving guilty in a cyber crime case.

Constable Muhammad Akram was also dismissed on absence from duty.

A one-year increment of Amir Shehzad was stopped over detaining nine people illegally while service of constable Muhammad Amjad was forfeited. Two increments of ASI Hassan Mahmood was deducted from salary and one increment was deducted from the salary of headconstable Muhammad Mukhtar Ali over negligence.

Similarly,15 other officials were also awarded different punishments.

