22 POs, 49 Court Absconders Among 149 Outlaws Held In March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

22 POs, 49 court absconders among 149 outlaws held in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrest 149 outlaws including 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 49 court absconders (CAs) from different parts of Faisalabad region during March 2023.

Spokesman Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Saturday that the PHP police arrested 78 alleged criminals including illicit weapon-holders, drug-traffickers and robbers during the month, in addition to nabbing 22 POs and 49 CAs by using E-police App.

The police recovered 15 stolen motorcycles, one Mazda truck, one tractor, one rickshaw, 60-litre liquor, 1.

813-kg chars, three pistols, one revolver, one carbine and 36 bullets/cartridges from the alleged criminals. Also 20 drivers were detained on the charge of rash driving.

The patrol police also provided the first aid and other assistance to 229 people during road traffic accidents and needy hours on highways whereas two missing children were reunited with their families.

The PHP police also removed encroachments from 28 points and ensured smooth flow of vehicular traffic on different roads during this period, he added.

