22 POs arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:The police have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders and 16 drug peddlers from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, police nabbed 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illicit weapons including six pistols and one rifle from their possession.

Police rounded up 16 drug suppliers including Shoaib, Tajamal, Naqash, Shahida Bibi, Dilshad, Nisar akbar, Asif, Kashif, Tariq Maseih, Afzal, Amjad, Fakhar and others.

Police seized hash and registered cases against accused.