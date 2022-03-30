UrduPoint.com

22 Press Clubs To Get Digital Studioes, Labs This Year: Fawad

March 30, 2022

22 press clubs to get digital studioes, labs this year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that 22 press clubs have been selected for provision of digital studioes and labs facility this year.

These press clubs will get modern studios and equipment, said the minister using his twitter handle.

This will enable local journalists to use modern techniques of digital journalism.

He said under the scheme furniture and sound system will also be upgraded in the press clubs.

Press clubs in Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Jhelum, Lahore, Jhang, Hyderabad, Sukkuar, Badin, Thattha, Quetta, Turbat, Gwadar, Hub, Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu, Abbotabad, Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and National Press Club Islamabad would be upgraded under the scheme.

