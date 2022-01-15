UrduPoint.com

22 Prisoners Of Petty Offenses Released

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 05:24 PM

:Additional district and sessions Judge Shahid Bilal on Saturday visited the central jail and ordered the release of 22 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional district and sessions Judge Shahid Bilal on Saturday visited the central jail and ordered the release of 22 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Asgar Ali briefed the AD&SJ about administrative and security measures in the jail.

The AD&SJ visited the jail hospital, kitchen and barracks and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He also visited the NRTC control room and checked security arrangements throughCCTV Cameras. He also inspected family rooms established for prisoners.

