UrduPoint.com

22 Professional Beggars Held During Ongoing Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 08:15 PM

22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown on professional beggars, arrested 22 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown on professional beggars, arrested 22 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said on the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, the teams took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said .

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars on the roads.

"The professional beggars begs on various highways and cross-roads of the city which not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore,the public is also requested not to serve them alms," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

6 minutes ago
 Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year br ..

Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year break

6 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

8 minutes ago
 Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Se ..

Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Sensing Satellite in 2023 - Top ..

8 minutes ago
 ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods ..

ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods provided for fire hit village ..

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on case aga ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on case against ex-DG NAB

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.