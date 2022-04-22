22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown on professional beggars, arrested 22 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown on professional beggars, arrested 22 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said on the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, the teams took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said .

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars on the roads.

"The professional beggars begs on various highways and cross-roads of the city which not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore,the public is also requested not to serve them alms," he said.