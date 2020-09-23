22 profiteers arrested in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Food Department during crackdown on profiteers arrested 22 shopkeepers in different areas of Peshawar said officials on Wednesday.

The food Department team raided in Yousafzai Market, Basharat Market, Abasin, Khattak, Madina, Roheela, University Town and ring road and arrested 22 profiteers.

Butchers, nanbai, milk sellers, fruit and vegetable sellers were also among arrested shopkeepers.