UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Profiteers Arrested In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:09 PM

22 profiteers arrested in Peshawar

Food Department during crackdown on profiteers arrested 22 shopkeepers in different areas of Peshawar said officials on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Food Department during crackdown on profiteers arrested 22 shopkeepers in different areas of Peshawar said officials on Wednesday.

The food Department team raided in Yousafzai Market, Basharat Market, Abasin, Khattak, Madina, Roheela, University Town and ring road and arrested 22 profiteers.

Butchers, nanbai, milk sellers, fruit and vegetable sellers were also among arrested shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Market

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

10 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

40 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.