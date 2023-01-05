UrduPoint.com

22 Profiteers Fined For Overcharging In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

22 profiteers fined for overcharging in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates in the district penalised 22 retailers for overcharging from consumers here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates in the district penalised 22 retailers for overcharging from consumers here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district government said that price monitoring teams held 1205 inspections in various bazaars and markets and checked the prices of edible items being charged from the consumers.

They held 22 shopkeepers accountable for violating the government rates and imposed a fine of Rs 65,500 on them.

The teams also sealed three shops and two others were booked on same charges.

