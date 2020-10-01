22 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

A special price control magistrate imposed Rs 29,800 fine on 22 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A special price control magistrate imposed Rs 29,800 fine on 22 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum checked prices of daily-use commodities in various markets and bazaars of the city and found nine shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

He imposed Rs 11,700 fine on them and warned them to mend their ways. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan also imposed a fine of Rs 18,100 on 13 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.