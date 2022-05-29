22 profiteers fined in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 32,500 on 22 profiteers in different localities of the district on Sunday.

According to officials sources, Price Control Magistrates visited different markets and fined 22 shopkeepers. The shopkeepers were involved in overcharging. Some shopkeepers have not displayed price lists at visible places. The inspection of the markets would remain continue on daily basis.