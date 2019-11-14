22 profiteers fined, two petrol units sealed in Khanewal

As many as 22 shopkeepers were fined amounting to Rs.364000 on the charge of profiteering here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:As many as 22 shopkeepers were fined amounting to Rs.364000 on the charge of profiteering here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrate imposed fine on profiteers after visiting various parts of the city to check prices of daily-use commodities.

Meanwhile, DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary monitor prices of fruit and vegetable in markets.He said on the occasion that provision of cheaper goods was remained top priority of Punjab government and nobody would be allowed to make unfair profiteering.

Civil defense officer during operation against unlawful petrol agencies sealed two mini fuel supply units.Police concerned registered cases.