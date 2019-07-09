22 rescued as rescue, relief operations in full swing in Chitral: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

KP Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that relief and rescue operations in Golen area Chitral are continued and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is monitoring the rescue operations himself

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that relief and rescue operations in Golen area Chitral are continued and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is monitoring the rescue operations himself.

22 people have been rescued in Izghor and shifted to Chitral most of which are patients, pregnant women, children and elders.

He said that medical teams have been reached to the affected areas and rescue teams are also present near Golen Valley. Pedestrian and bike path will be restored within 48 hours. Heavy machinery has been reached for road construction but it will take some time because of heavy water flow.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the melting of glacier badly affected the nearby three villages, izghor, Bakra, and Golin payen in which 45 to 50 houses have been destroyed. Due to increase in water flow, the relief activities are facing difficulties however, food items, tents and other necessities have been provided in significant quantity.

He said that mobile system is down due to which communication process is weak. Due to rise in temperature, there is a big risk of more glaciers melting. Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and other officers of the district administration are present on the spot and they spent last night with the affectees.

The situation is normal in the affected areas and the local administration is trying to complete the road for the area as soon as possible.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is on full alert and food and medicines have been provided to the affected area.

Information Minister said that by the grace of Allah, despite no loss of life, the government institutions are alert for any untoward situation and also engaged in relief activities with full capacity.

He said that in this difficult situation the government stands with the affectees and they will be helped anyways.